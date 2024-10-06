Breaking: Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in fan energy, crowd noise against Auburn
Alexey Miranchuk's goal and assist help Atlanta keep playoff hopes alive with 2-1 win over New York

Alexey Miranchuk scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and he added an assist on Tyler Wolff’s stoppage-time goal as Atlanta United kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute and he added an assist on Tyler Wolff's stoppage-time goal as Atlanta United kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Atlanta (9-14-10), which came into the match in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, avoided getting eliminated from playoff contention. Atlanta concludes the regular season against Orlando on Oct. 19.

New York (11-8-14) will host Columbus for its final regular-season match on Decision Day.

Miranchuk rolled in a penalty kick just past a diving Carlos Coronel. The PK was awarded after forward Jamal Thiaré was pulled down in the area.

Wolff, a second-half substitute, started a run from his own half of the field for Miranchuk's through ball and sent a breakaway shot past Coronel for a 2-0 lead.

Serge Patrick Ngoma Jr. also scored in stoppage time for his first NYRB goal in over two years.

New York was reduced to 10-men in the 66th when Dylan Nealis received a straight red card. The Red Bulls also had two goals called back, both finished by Elias Manoel.

