Alcantara expected to start for Miami against Atlanta

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins (2-6) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-5)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

The Braves went 24-16 in division games in 2020. Atlanta hit 103 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last year.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division play in 2020. Miami averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 60 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

