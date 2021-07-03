Alcantara, Cooper lift Marlins past Braves 3-2

Cooper began the sixth with his seventh homer, taking rookie starter Kyle Muller deep into the right-field seats, making it 3-1.

Atlanta trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the fifth. Acuña reached on a fielding error by third baseman Berti, advanced to third on Freeman’s single and scored on a single by Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs.

The Braves, who managed just two hits in Friday’s 1-0 win, scratched out a run in the seventh to pull within 3-2. A two-base fielding error by Miami left fielder Jesús Sanchez allowed pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza to reach. Adrianza advanced on a wild pitch by Dylan Floro and scored on Freeman’s single. Floro stranded two runners to escape further trouble.

Muller (1-2), facing the Marlins for the first time, gave up four hits and three runs with four walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, at 40-42, were trying to reach .500 for the first time since June 8 and the sixth time this season. Atlanta, which had won 10 of 16, has yet to top .500 this season.

Miami, last in the division, had dropped three of four.

COMING UP

Because he threw only one pitch on Friday, López is in line to start early next week against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Don Mattingly wasn’t sure which day López will go.

LOOKING BACK

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, López became the first pitcher to throw one pitch and take a loss since Baltimore’s Art Schallok did so on Aug. 3, 1955, against the Kansas City Athletics.

TRADE

Miami acquired RHP David Hess in a deal with Tampa Bay, which received RHP Justin Sterner and cash considerations. Jordan Holloway was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Veteran RHP Charlie Morton (7-3, 3.74 ERA) faces Miami RHP Zach Thompson (2-2, 1.50) in Sunday’s series finale. The 37-year-old Morton is 0-1 with an 8.20 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this year. Thompson will face the Braves for the second time in his career. He beat Atlanta with five scoreless innings on June 12.

