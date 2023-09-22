Albies leads Braves against the Nationals after 4-hit game

The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Ozzie Albies had four hits against the Nationals on Thursday
Atlanta Braves (98-55, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (68-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (14-12, 3.66 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-13, 5.05 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -253, Nationals +208; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Ozzie Albies had four hits on Thursday in a 10-3 win over the Nationals.

Washington has a 33-45 record at home and a 68-86 record overall. The Nationals are 21-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 50-28 record on the road and a 98-55 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead the majors.

Friday's game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has 34 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 86 RBI for the Nationals. Dominic Smith is 8-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 39 home runs, 78 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .335 for the Braves. Albies is 17-for-46 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

