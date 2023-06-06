Albies leads Braves against the Mets after 4-hit game

New York Mets (30-30, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-24, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -167, Mets +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets after Ozzie Albies had four hits on Sunday in an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Atlanta has a 35-24 record overall and a 15-14 record in home games. Braves hitters are batting a collective .259, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York has a 15-18 record on the road and a 30-30 record overall. The Mets have hit 69 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albies has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .538. Starling Marte is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.