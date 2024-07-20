Albies drives in winning run in 10th as Braves beat Cardinals 3-2 in opener of split doubleheader

“I feel blessed,” Rosario said. “I want to say thank you to Braves Country. I love it all the time when I hear my name.”

Despite Rosario's homer, the Braves had to create offense in other ways. Their two sacrifice bunts in the game set a season high.

“It's a different team now than the last couple of years,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th but fell short. With Pedro Pagés standing on third base for St. Louis, Alec Burleson lined into a double play off Pierce Johnson (3-1).

St. Louis right-hander Kyle Gibson allowed only three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings before the Cardinals' bullpen blew a 2-0 lead.

Gibson was removed from the game after giving up a single to Travis d'Arnaud with two outs in the seventh. Rosario then homered off Ryan Fernandez.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gibson was still in the game in the seventh on a “hitter-to-hitter" basis. “If he let a guy get on I was going to go and get him,” Marmol said.

Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis.

Friday night's scheduled opener of the three-game series was postponed by rain, forcing the doubleheader.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton allowed one run on six hits in six innings.

Burleson's single off Morton drove in Masyn Winn to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Arenado led off the seventh with his ninth homer of the season, which came off Dylan Lee.

The doubleheader was the Cardinals' fifth of the season, third of the month and second against Atlanta. The teams split a doubleheader in St. Louis on June 26.

There was more rain early Saturday, delaying the first pitch of the first game by 13 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Marmol said nagging hip tightness influenced closer Ryan Helsley's decision to skip the All-Star Game. Helsley, who leads the majors with 32 saves, was available on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Atlanta rookie right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43) will face right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13) in Sunday's series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP