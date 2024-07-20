Georgia News

Albies drives in winning run in 10th as Braves beat Cardinals 3-2 in opener of split doubleheader

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Adam Duvall, Atlanta's automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on Zack Short's sacrifice bunt off Chris Roycroft (1-2). Roycroft walked Jarred Kelenic, who was in a 0-for-25 slump, before Albies' game-winning fly ball to center field.

Eddie Rosario hit a tying two-run shot for Atlanta in the seventh. He has hits in five of eight games since his return to the Braves on April 8 after starting the season with the Nationals. He said he heard fans chanting: “Eddie! Eddie!”

“I feel blessed,” Rosario said. “I want to say thank you to Braves Country. I love it all the time when I hear my name.”

Despite Rosario's homer, the Braves had to create offense in other ways. Their two sacrifice bunts in the game set a season high.

“It's a different team now than the last couple of years,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th but fell short. With Pedro Pagés standing on third base for St. Louis, Alec Burleson lined into a double play off Pierce Johnson (3-1).

St. Louis right-hander Kyle Gibson allowed only three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings before the Cardinals' bullpen blew a 2-0 lead.

Gibson was removed from the game after giving up a single to Travis d'Arnaud with two outs in the seventh. Rosario then homered off Ryan Fernandez.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Gibson was still in the game in the seventh on a “hitter-to-hitter" basis. “If he let a guy get on I was going to go and get him,” Marmol said.

Nolan Arenado homered for St. Louis.

Friday night's scheduled opener of the three-game series was postponed by rain, forcing the doubleheader.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton allowed one run on six hits in six innings.

Burleson's single off Morton drove in Masyn Winn to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the sixth. Arenado led off the seventh with his ninth homer of the season, which came off Dylan Lee.

The doubleheader was the Cardinals' fifth of the season, third of the month and second against Atlanta. The teams split a doubleheader in St. Louis on June 26.

There was more rain early Saturday, delaying the first pitch of the first game by 13 minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Marmol said nagging hip tightness influenced closer Ryan Helsley's decision to skip the All-Star Game. Helsley, who leads the majors with 32 saves, was available on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Atlanta rookie right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43) will face right-hander Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13) in Sunday's series finale.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader agains the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws during the first inning the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley, dives back to first base as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) catches the throw in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) throws in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, left, and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna watch from the dugout stairs during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) catches a ball in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson (41) swings at a pitch in the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ground crews race to cover the infield before the first baseball game of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario (8) rounds first base after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado tags home plate after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic (24) catches a pop fly during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario (8) smiles in the dugout after he was congratulated by teammates for hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Lee (52) throws during the seventh inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts after forcing out St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) at first in the fourth inning of the first baseball game, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) looks up after getting a base hit in the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andrew Kittredge (27) throws in the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) dives for a ball in the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

