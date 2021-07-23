ajc logo
Alabama woman offers $2,000 for rings lost at Georgia resort

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
An Alabama woman is offering a $2,000 reward after losing her rings while visiting a Georgia resort

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama woman is offering a $2,000 reward after losing her rings while visiting a Georgia resort.

Erin Ward of Thorsby, Alabama, visited the Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens last week, The LaGrange Daily News reported.

She thinks she left the rings on the bathroom counter of her hotel room the day she checked out, she told the newspaper.

Pine Mountain police have so far been unable to locate the rings.

They are described as a diamond wedding ring, a diamond band engagement ring and a ruby anniversary band.

