Alabama tourism agency launches civil rights podcast

The three-part Alabama Civil Rights Podcast, available through the Alabama Tourism Department website and other sites where podcasts are available, mentions prominent sites including the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery; Selma's Edmund-Pettus Bridge and 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

Episodes explore topics including the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and nonviolence; the groundbreaking Freedom Rides of 1961; the Birmingham campaign of 1963; and the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march of 1965. Listeners can find details about visiting those sites and others through the agency's website.