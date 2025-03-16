Alabama State wins first SWAC tourney title since 2011, pulls away late to beat Jackson State 60-56

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 20 points and No. 5 seed Alabama State pulled away late to beat No. 2 seed Jackson State 60-56 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.
Dorian McMillian's jumper gave Jackson State its last lead at 52-51 with 1:48 remaining. Micah Octave made a layup, TJ Madlock added a jumper, and Shawn Fulcher made a pair of free throws and Alabama State led 58-53 with 13 seconds left. McMillian hit another 3 before Micah Simpson sealed it at the free-throw line.
Hines was 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4 of 6 from long range. Madlock grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists, three steals and two blocks to go with seven points for Alabama State (19-15).
Shannon Grant scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Jackson State (16-18). McMillian finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Jackson State outrebounded Alabama State 44-36, but the Hornets made four more 3-pointers and had just six turnovers compared to 14 from the Tigers.
__
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?