Alabama State wins first SWAC tourney title since 2011, pulls away late to beat Jackson State 60-56

CJ Hines scored 20 points and No. 5 seed Alabama State pulled away late to beat No. 2 seed Jackson State 60-56 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011
Jackson State guard Keiveon Hunt, left, goes for the basket against Jackson State guard Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State guard Keiveon Hunt, left, goes for the basket against Jackson State guard Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)
1 hour ago

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 20 points and No. 5 seed Alabama State pulled away late to beat No. 2 seed Jackson State 60-56 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

Dorian McMillian's jumper gave Jackson State its last lead at 52-51 with 1:48 remaining. Micah Octave made a layup, TJ Madlock added a jumper, and Shawn Fulcher made a pair of free throws and Alabama State led 58-53 with 13 seconds left. McMillian hit another 3 before Micah Simpson sealed it at the free-throw line.

Hines was 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4 of 6 from long range. Madlock grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists, three steals and two blocks to go with seven points for Alabama State (19-15).

Shannon Grant scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Jackson State (16-18). McMillian finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Jackson State outrebounded Alabama State 44-36, but the Hornets made four more 3-pointers and had just six turnovers compared to 14 from the Tigers.

Jackson State guard Daeshun Ruffin, right, dribbles against Alabama State guard Shawn Fulcher (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State guard Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3), left, fights for the ball against Alabama State during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State head coach Mo Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament against Alabama State, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) fights for possession against Alabama State during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State center Shannon Grant (7) goes for the basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament against Alabama State, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State center Shannon Grant prepares to make a free throw during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament against Alabama State, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State guard Keiveon Hunt (5) defends against Alabama State guard CJ Hines (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State forward Romelle Mansel, right, defends against an Alabama State player during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

Jackson State guard Dorian McMillian (1) prepares to pass the ball against Alabama State guard CJ Hines (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the championship of the Southwest Athletic Conference Championship tournament Saturday, March 15, 2025, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

