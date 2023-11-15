Alabama State secures 115-51 victory over D-III Oglethorpe

Led by D'ante Bass' 18 points, the Alabama State Hornets defeated the Division-III Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels 115-51
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — D'ante Bass had 18 points in Alabama State's 115-51 victory against Oglethorpe on Tuesday.

Bass also added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (1-2). Micah Octave added 17 points while going 6 of 8 (4 for 4 from 3-point range), and grabbed five rebounds. TJ Madlock had 16 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line.

Uba Ezigbo finished with nine points for the Stormy Petrels. Perry Robinson added nine points for Oglethorpe. Jordan James also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

