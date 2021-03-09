Alabama senior Herbert Jones named AP's SEC player of year

Jones, who plays both guard and forward, earned five of the 14 votes for the league's top individual honor to edge out Moody, who received four votes. Both were first-team All-SEC picks in teams announced Tuesday and voted on by journalists who cover the league.

Jones was a first-team pick on all but one ballot after dramatically improving his offense while remaining one of the league's top defenders. He averages 10.9 points per game but is also ranked in the league's top 10 in four categories.