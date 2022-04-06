Alabama plan advances to alter name of Edmund Pettus Bridge

Through the years some have proposed changing the name of the bridge, including a push to name it for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Georgia congressman was one of the demonstrators beaten on the bridge in 1965.

Sanders-Fortier said many who marched for civil rights in her community do not want the bridge name changed entirely because of what the bridge has come to represent.

State Sen. Gerald Allen, the author of a state law forbidding the removal and renaming of longstanding monuments and memorials, voted against the name alteration. The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, was approved as some cities began taking down Confederate monuments and emblems.

Allen said the name of the Edmund Pettus Bridge is famous across the world.

"If you add to it, you change it," Allen said.

The bill also would steer funds to provide for the commissioning and protection of new monuments and the preservation of sites that have significance to Alabama history.

Sanders-Fortier said it is important to honor all of the state's history and “to heal from our past so we can move forward as a state.”

“Many of the events in our state’s history have been traumatizing, been traumatizing to African-American folk to Indigenous folk to white folk," she said, adding that healing means considering the "hurt of each group.”