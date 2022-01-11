Alabama officer asks to end public access to murder case

Attorneys for Officer David Michael McCoy, 28, also asked a court to bar lawyers involved in the case from talking about it outside court. Madison County District Judge Alison S. Jones didn't immediately rule on McCoy's requests and instead scheduled a hearing for Jan. 18.

McCoy, an officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was charged in the off-duty slaying of Courtney Spraggins of Trion, Georgia, whose family identified her as being pregnant with the child of McCoy, her boyfriend. A request filed by the defense said the victim was pregnant but did not identify the father.