Alabama man held in Georgia case of body found in toolbox

The sheriff’s office in Cherokee County, Alabama, said 28-year-old Erik Hooper is charged with murder and receiving stolen property. He remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said in a news release Friday that Hooper was charged in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Lachancey Williams of Cedartown, Georgia. Online jail booking information for Hooper did not say whether he has an attorney representing him.