Alabama man held in Georgia case of body found in toolbox

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Authorities say a suspect jailed in Alabama has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in an abandoned toolbox by a road crew working in neighboring Georgia

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — A suspect jailed in Alabama has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in an abandoned toolbox by a road crew working in neighboring Georgia, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Cherokee County, Alabama, said 28-year-old Erik Hooper is charged with murder and receiving stolen property. He remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said in a news release Friday that Hooper was charged in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Lachancey Williams of Cedartown, Georgia. Online jail booking information for Hooper did not say whether he has an attorney representing him.

A road crew in Polk County, Georgia, found Williams’ body wrapped in a tarp and stuffed in a toolbox left by a dirt road on March 15. Polk County and Cherokee County sit on opposite sides of the Georgia-Alabama line.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said investigators are still looking for a person of interest wanted for questioning about the case.

