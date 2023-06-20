X

Alabama man drowns saving his daughter on Father's Day

Georgia News
34 minutes ago
An Alabama man drowned Sunday off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, while rescuing his daughter from a rip current

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama man drowned Sunday off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, while rescuing his daughter from a rip current.

News outlets report that that Christopher Pierce, 47, of Helena, Alabama, drowned rescuing his daughter.

"He was successfully able to get her out of the water," Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez told WMBB. "But in his attempt, he got caught in a rip current ... he ultimately died."

Panama City Beach Rescue officials told WMBB that they answered at least 10 swimmer-in-distress calls this past week. Officials warned tourists to heed red warning flags posted to signal dangerous conditions.

“There are no words to describe what the family is probably going through when they lose their father, a husband, on Father’s Day while they’re on vacation. All of these tragedies can be avoided. All of these tragedies don’t have to happen,” Talamantez told the station.

News outlets reported that Pierce's was the second drowning in less than a week.

Firefighter Richard Alford, 52, of Lula, Georgia, drowned Thursday at Panama City Beach after he entered the Gulf to help two beachgoers who were fighting a rip current, according to reports.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade6h ago

Credit: Family photo

Mother of alleged shooter charged in case of East Point 9-year-old killed
1h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
1m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
1m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

EXCLUSIVE: Google, Dickens surprise community leader with award, $100K
4h ago
The Latest
Ex-Augusta city commissioner sentenced to prison for destroying records in investigation
2h ago
Airplane engine maker Pratt & Whitney sets $200M expansion of Georgia overhaul facility
4h ago
Harris II leads Braves against the Phillies after 5-hit game
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
14h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top