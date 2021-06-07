Alabama man charged in brother's gun death at Atlanta hotel

Records showed Marquise Daniel, 29, of Harvest, Alabama, was being held at the Fulton County Jail on the felony charge in a shooting that news outlets reported happened Sunday afternoon at the InterContinental Buckhead Hotel.

Police were called to the hotel on a report that someone had been shot in a room, and a 17-year-old died later at a hospital. It wasn't clear whether Daniel and his brother were staying at the hotel or there for another reason.