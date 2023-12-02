Alabama kicker Will Reichard becomes NCAA's career scoring leader

Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) boots an extra point against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

4 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama kicker Will Reichard became the NCAA's career scoring leader by kicking a 43-yard field goal for the No. 8 Crimson Tide's first points in Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia.

Reichard passed Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds (2012-15) for the record. Entering the game, Reichard and Reynolds were tied at 530 points.

Reichard, a senior and a Groza Award finalist, kicked two extra points in the first half to add to his new record.

