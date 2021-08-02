ajc logo
X

Alabama inmate, wanted in Georgia, released from jail early

Georgia News
30 minutes ago
Authorities say a man who was mistakenly released from an Alabama jail by posing as another inmate has turned himself in

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man who was mistakenly released from an Alabama jail by posing as another inmate has turned himself in, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating how 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released in Madison County, Al.com reported. He turned himself in Sunday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Huntsville man was released prematurely — on Saturday — while he was awaiting extradition to Georgia for a robbery offense and failure to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office says that Chipman posed as another inmate and used that person’s information to get released.

In Other News
1
Teenager shot to death in Macon shopping mall
2
UPDATE: 17-year-old killed in Macon food court shooting identified
3
Virus surge threatens local back-to-office plans
4
Montreal looks to end 3-game skid with victory over Atlanta United FC
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top