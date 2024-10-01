Georgia News

Alabama-Georgia averages 12 million on ABC, most-watched regular-season prime-time game since 2017

Alabama’s 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday night averaged 12 million viewers on ABC and ESPN’s streaming platforms, according to Nielsen
Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alabama's 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday night averaged 12 million viewers on ABC and ESPN's streaming platforms, according to Nielsen.

It was the most-watched regular season prime-time game since 2017, when Alabama-Florida State on the season's opening weekend averaged 12.3 million. It was also ESPN's most-streamed regular-season game.

Nielsen reported the audience peaked at 14.1 million from 11:15-11:30 p.m. EDT, when Alabama was holding off a second-half rally by Georgia. The Crimson Tide's Ryan Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe with 2:18 remaining, and Georgia was driving for a potential game-tying touchdown before Zabien Brown intercepted Carson Beck’s pass in the end zone.

The win vaulted Alabama from No. 4 to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Georgia dropped from second to fifth.

This is the first year ESPN and ABC have the entire Southeastern Conference football package.

