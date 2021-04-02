Alabama expanding vaccine eligibility to 16 and up on Monday

The expansion of the vaccines starting Monday means nearly 4 million of the state's 4.9 million residents will be eligible for shots. The state is currently receiving about 115,000 first doses weekly, according to the governor's office.

More than 1.1 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Alabama, and more than 660,000 are fully vaccinated. But statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Alabama is last in the nation in its vaccination rate, with neighboring Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee only slightly better.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state had a slow vaccine rollout in December. "We wish we had done that faster, but since that time our state has done a great job at getting vaccine out," he said.

“I think all Southern states are seeing some issues perhaps around hesitancy or perhaps around access to care issues,” Harris added.

More than 10,600 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, and 516,000 confirmed cases have been reported. Cases are at the lowest point since 11 months ago, and the 334 people hospitalized statewide with the illness on Thursday was the lowest in almost a year, state statistics show.

___

This story has been edited to correct that the vaccines will become available for those 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, not May 5.