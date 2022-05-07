Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen stew product

Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022. The recall includes the 30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell by dates through Nov. 30, 2022, and the 59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety and Inspection Service said Friday in a news release.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the Brunswick stew products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA. The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, the department said.