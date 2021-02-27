Alabama-based group providing $10M in grants in 5 states

Announced by the Southern Poverty Law Center on Thursday, the Vote Your Voice initiative will be administered through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Grants ranging in amounts from $50,000 to $300,000 will be available to nonpartisan organizations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Money will be available to register and mobilize minority voters and others, including people who have been removed from voting rolls and those who don't vote very often, the law center said. The grants can also fund work to protect voting rights; restore the voting rights of people who were in prison; and engage communities about districting issues.