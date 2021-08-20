ajc logo
X

Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
The Braves will start Max Fried on Friday while the Orioles are expected to counter with Keegan Akin

Atlanta Braves (65-56, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-82, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (10-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-7, 8.13 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +196, Braves -237; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Orioles Friday.

The Orioles are 17-37 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .398 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Braves are 34-27 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 54 extra base hits and is batting .314.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 27 home runs and is batting .224.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .226 batting average, 8.46 ERA, outscored by 61 runs

Braves: 9-1, .248 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ogwumike's putback lifts Sparks over Dream
2
GA Lottery
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Thursday's Scores
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top