Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

The Orioles are 17-37 on their home turf. Baltimore is slugging .398 as a unit. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Braves are 34-27 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 54 extra base hits and is batting .314.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 27 home runs and is batting .224.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .226 batting average, 8.46 ERA, outscored by 61 runs

Braves: 9-1, .248 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.