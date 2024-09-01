Georgia News

Ajani Fortune scores 1st MLS goal, Brad Guzan has 6 saves as Atlanta beats Charlotte 1-0

Ajani Fortune scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan stopped six shots and Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 1-0
23 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ajani Fortune scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan stopped six shots and Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 1-0 Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Fortune, on the counter-attack, took a pass played by Xande Silva near midfield and raced toward goal and then scored with a rolling shot for 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Atlanta (8-12-7) won for just the second time in its last eight games.

Charlotte (10-9-8) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped but is winless in four straight.

Charlotte had scored three goals in each of back-to-back wins over Atlanta.

Kristijan Kahlina had five saves for Charlotte.

Guzan posted his fifth shutout of the season for Atlanta.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

