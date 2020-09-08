A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young lead Aces past Dream, 89-79

Wilson shot only 6 of 14 from the floor, but made 9 of 11 free throws. Young scored nine points, including six straight, during a 13-2 run that extended the Aces' lead to 81-67 with 4:39 left. The Dream didn't get closer than eight thereafter.

Young finished with 18 points. Angel McCoughtry and Kaylah McBride also had 18, and Dearica Hamby added 11 points and nine rebounds.