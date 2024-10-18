Georgia News

A.J. Turner accounts for 4 TDs to help Marshall beat Georgia State 35-20

A
1 hour ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A.J. Turner ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns — including an 88-yard run that capped the scoring with less that 2 minutes to play — and added a 30-yard touchdown reception just before halftime Thursday night to help Marshall beat Georgia State 35-20.

Turner ran it in from the 2 and after Toby Payne ran in the fake PAT-attempt for a 2-point conversion that Marshall (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) an 8-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Rece Verhoff kicked a 47-yard field goal before Turner added a 23-yard touchdown run on the first play in the second quarter that pushed the lead to 18-0.

Zach Gibson threw touchdown passes of 13 yards in the second quarter and 3 yards with about 6 minutes left in the third to Michel Dukes before Liam Rickman, who made a 36-yard field goal in the first half, kicked a 20-yarder pulled Georgia State (2-4, 0-3) to 25-20 with 14:51 to play in the game.

Verhoff followed with a 49-yard field goal about 5 minutes later.

Gibson was 19-of-32 passing for 192 yards and Dukes finished with seven receptions for 66 yards and added 41 yards rushing for the Panthers. Freddie Brock had 124 yards rushing on 18 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia State comeback falls short in 35-20 loss to Marshall1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Colquitt, Oconee County S

How the top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 9
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia State looks for answers on the road against Marshall
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adam Krohn

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 9 takeaways; Thomasville, Heard County earn big region...
The Latest
Thursday's Scores1h ago
Robin Ventura fine with the grand slam that wasn't 25 years ago for the Mets in NLCS
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven new...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT
Rare murders of women come to light as Georgia prisons set homicide record