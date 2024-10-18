A.J. Turner accounts for 4 TDs to help Marshall beat Georgia State 35-20

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A.J. Turner ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns — including an 88-yard run that capped the scoring with less that 2 minutes to play — and added a 30-yard touchdown reception just before halftime Thursday night to help Marshall beat Georgia State 35-20.

Turner ran it in from the 2 and after Toby Payne ran in the fake PAT-attempt for a 2-point conversion that Marshall (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) an 8-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the game. Rece Verhoff kicked a 47-yard field goal before Turner added a 23-yard touchdown run on the first play in the second quarter that pushed the lead to 18-0.

Zach Gibson threw touchdown passes of 13 yards in the second quarter and 3 yards with about 6 minutes left in the third to Michel Dukes before Liam Rickman, who made a 36-yard field goal in the first half, kicked a 20-yarder pulled Georgia State (2-4, 0-3) to 25-20 with 14:51 to play in the game.