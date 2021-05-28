Air Force to replace JSTARS units in Georgia with new tech

The JSTARS mission is shared by both active duty airmen and Georgia Air National Guard members at Robins Air Force Base south of Macon. Since 1991, the system has used large Boeing 707 planes to gather battlefield information from the air for use by U.S. commanders.

The Air Force plans to begin retiring the JSTARS aircraft beginning with four planes in fiscal 2022, acting Air Force Secretary John P. Roth told a news conference Friday. It will likely take at least five years to phase out the entire program, he said.