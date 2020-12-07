Agent: Missing wallet led to killings of 2 Georgia women

The men put their bodies in the trunk and kept driving, eventually throwing their bodies off the bridge.

Watts' lawyer, Stephen Miller, asked Wilson about statements his client had made to investigators.

“Has anybody admitted to the homicide?” Miller asked.

“No, sir,” Wilson replied. He testified that two of the men accused the others, instead: Watts blamed Brown and Pullen for the shootings, while Pullen blamed Brown and Watts.

The next morning, Wilson said, Brown, Watts, Pullen and four fellow gang members drove from Rome to Atlanta, with Watts driving a car belonging to one of the women, when Brown’s mother called: She'd found his missing wallet behind the television in the living room.

Pullen, who was riding with Brown, told investigators that Brown got erratic and pulled out of a drive-through line, cursing.

“He said ‘I just got two bodies for nothing,’” Wilson testified.

Wilson said the men took the victim's Toyota to a wooded area in Union City and burned it. He said Watts ultimately led police to the car, and that the women's DNA was found in the trunk of the car where their bodies were placed.