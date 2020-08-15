Agency: Georgia police wrote tickets outside jurisdiction

Citations issued on Kildare Road over a two year period by police in the city of Oliver brought in more than $40,000 in fines to its municipal court, WTOC-TV reported.

The television station determined the average ticket was around $342. One driver paid as much as $875 and another agreed to serve 30 hours of community service. That stopped this year when one driver who got pulled over wrote a complaint to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.