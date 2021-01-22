Agency appeals order blocking Savannah River dam removal

It’s unclear how the appeal will affect Gergel’s directive that the Corps of Engineers develop an alternative plan.

“The Fourth Circuit (Court of Appeals) now gets a chance to look at it. It’s not surprising the corps appealed it,” said Bob Pettit, mayor of North Augusta, South Carolina. “I’m not sure of the delay that would put in any decision.”

North Augusta had hoped to work with the Corps as it developed the alternative plan, but so far those conversations have not taken place, Pettit said.

“We want a solution and we were hoping to have dialogue with Corps about what we would be agreeable to before they started their process,” he said.

Pettit earlier said he would like to see Congress resume operational funding for the lock and dam, built in 1937.