After COVID outbreak, Nats wait to hear about facing Braves

“We are preparing — and have been preparing — to play Monday,” he said.

Team workouts have not been permitted since the outbreak began, something Rizzo says should happen before Washington faces an opponent, but pitchers were able go to Nationals Park one by one on Saturday and Sunday to throw bullpen sessions.

“Position players haven’t worked out in a week. And pitchers haven’t thrown any competitive pitch in that same period of time. It’s something that we’re taking very seriously here. We’re thinking of creative ways under the protocol and under the guidance to get these guys as ready as possible,” Rizzo said.

“It makes a lot of sense for baseball, player protection-wise, to have these guys go through their paces in a full workout before we take the field," he added.

The reigning NL East champion Braves are 0-3, coming off a season-opening sweep in which they managed to score a total of three runs at the Philadelphia Phillies.

And while Atlanta didn't know for certain, as of 24 hours before Monday's scheduled first pitch in Washington, when its next game would be, Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud said: “I know we’ve got to be ready to play. It’s better to be ready to play than get surprised.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was going to assume his club would be playing Monday until he hears otherwise.

“This is the COVID era. Everything’s fluid,” Snitker said. “If I get a call tomorrow at 10 o’clock (postponing the game), it’s not going to surprise me. I’m not expecting it, but it could happen.”

Rizzo said that all of his team's coronavirus testing has continued to come back negative, other than for the four players who are in isolation.

And he said those four are “feeling much, much better,” adding that any symptoms that appeared earlier have subsided.

Now it is up to MLB to figure out when the Nationals can begin their season.

“We want to do everything we can to nip this thing in the bud right here, right now," Rizzo said. "So I think that’s being taken very much into consideration when we’re talking (about) the next couple of days.”

