BREAKING: UPS, Teamsters to resume contract negotiations next week

After closure in June, Chattahoochee River reopens

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — After a spill closed parts of the Chattahoochee River last month in Georgia, officials said Wednesday the waterway is back open to the public.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area closed sections of the river in late June as a precaution after elevated E. Coli contamination was detected due to a release at the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Fulton County, news outlets reported. The bacteria levels are now below the criteria recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the park announced.

The park had conducted water quality sampling with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper daily since first detecting the spill nearly three weeks ago, WXIA-TV reported.

“U.S. Public Health Service officials supported the reopening after seeing continual improvement in sampling results and process improvements at the Fulton County facility,” National Park Service officials said in a news release.

The park plans to continue assessing impacts on wildlife, vegetation and aquatic resources and will monitor water quality at three other trails — Medlock Bridge, Powers Island and Paces Mill.

