Advocates citing slavery want new names for Savannah squares

“According to the city of Savannah Archives Department, they have confirmed what all of us already know as Gullah Geechee people: that this here be a sacred ground. This here be where our ancestors lay,” Gunn said.

Gunn said urban slaves who died in Savannah were either buried in the backyard of the homes of their owners, or in the burial grounds where these two squares now stand.

In 1851, the city elected to turn the burial grounds into squares.

She made note of George Whitefield’s historical marker in his namesake square.

“George Whitefield was a Methodist minister, and they’ve got a marker down there that tells all about him. But they don’t say he was also an owner of slaves at Bethesda Orphanage,” Gunn said.

John C. Calhoun, for whom Calhoun Square was named, wrote that slavery was not a “necessary evil,” but a “positive good.”

“I would not want a pro-slavery advocate’s square built on top of me if I were a slave. It’s our job in the 21st century to ask for a replacement,” Gunn said. “We’re taking that cause on.”

Gunn said the center will work with the city to “put the history back.” She hopes to begin working collaboratively on the renaming, noting that in Charleston, a statue of Calhoun was taken down back in June.