Adekokoya's 22 lead Kennesaw State past UNC Asheville 79-76 in OT as Cottle hits 3 at the buzzer

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Simeon Cottle drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing as time ran out, Quincy Adekokoya scored 22 points and Kennesaw State beat UNC Asheville 79-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Adekokoya also had six rebounds and three steals for the Owls (6-3). Terrell Burden scored 15 points and added five rebounds and 10 assists. Demond Robinson finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Pember led the way for the Bulldogs (5-4) with 27 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Josh Banks added 22 points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville.