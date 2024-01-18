Adebayo and the Heat host conference foe Atlanta

The Heat are 9-0 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Miami is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 11-19 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has an 8-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Heat are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 50.1% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.4% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 23 the Heat won 122-113 led by 30 points from Tyler Herro, while Young scored 30 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.2 points for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Young is averaging 27.2 points and 10.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (groin), Kevin Love: out (knee), Dru Smith: out for season (knee).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Vit Krejci: out (shoulder), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.