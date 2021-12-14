ajc logo
Adams lifts Jacksonville St. past LaGrange 110-80

Darian Adams had a career-high 31 points as Jacksonville State rolled past LaGrange 110-80

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had a career-high 31 points as Jacksonville State rolled past LaGrange 110-80 on Monday night.

Adams hit 6 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Brandon Huffman had 17 points for Jacksonville State (4-5). Kayne Henry added 14 points. Jay Pal had 11 rebounds.

Bershard Edwards had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Division III Panthers. Gabe Cofield added 15 points. Kyle Smith had 13 points.

