Adams leads Jacksonville St. over Carver College 104-45

Georgia News | 7 minutes ago
Darian Adams had a career-high 21 points as Jacksonville State romped past Carver College 104-45

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams, a senior transfer from Troy, had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Jacksonville State easily beat Carver College 104-45 on Sunday.

Semaj Henderson had 15 points for Jacksonville State (6-2). Amanze Ngumezi added 13 points. Jalen Finch had 10 points.

Paul Hepburn had 13 points for the Cougars.

