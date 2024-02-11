Adams' 24 lead Buffalo over Georgia Southern 82-81 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 24 points and Jonnivius Smith's game-winning layup with 15 seconds left in overtime helped Buffalo past Georgia Southern 82-81 on Saturday to end its nine-game losing streak.

The Eagles' Eren Banks missed a 3-pointer as time expired to end it.

Adams had six assists for the Bulls (3-20, 1-9 Mid-American Conference). Sy Chatman scored 23 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Zaakir Williamson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.