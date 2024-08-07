Georgia News

Adames leads Brewers against the Braves after 4-hit performance

The Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves after Willy Adames had four hits against the Braves on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Milwaukee Brewers (63-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-52, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -159, Brewers +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Atlanta Braves after Willy Adames' four-hit game on Tuesday.

Atlanta has a 60-52 record overall and a 32-24 record in home games. The Braves have a 38-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 32-28 record on the road and a 63-49 record overall. The Brewers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Wednesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 9-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

