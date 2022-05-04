ajc logo
Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia, left, left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20), and right fielder Adam Duvall, right, celebrate after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Georgia News
By JERRY BEACH, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta's seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta's biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. The World Series champions began the day with a .212 batting average with runners in scoring position after they managed just four runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Mets on Tuesday.

Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four. Eduardo Escobar doubled home Pete Alonso in the sixth.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.

