Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta's biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. The World Series champions began the day with a .212 batting average with runners in scoring position after they managed just four runs in a doubleheader sweep by the Mets on Tuesday.