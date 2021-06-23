ajc logo
Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with stiff back

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. watches his fifth-inning, solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro (50) in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. watches his fifth-inning, solo home run off New York Mets relief pitcher Miguel Castro (50) in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

1 hour ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. has been scratched from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup Wednesday night against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness.

The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field.

“Came in today, his back was stiff. So they’re going to work on him and be kind of a day-to-day thing,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think just probably the wear and tear. You know, sometimes I think we get in these different hotels and things like that and the beds are different, but it was just enough that they don’t want him to play today. So, like I say, they’re working on him right now. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Acuña was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuña's leadoff spot.

Acuña ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories. He began the day hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .996 OPS. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was leading the league in runs (58) and was tied for first in stolen bases (15).

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. points skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. points skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts while crossing the plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts while crossing the plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

Atlanta Braves on-deck batter Freddie Freeman (5) greets teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) after Acuña Jr. hit a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. Mets catcher James McCann, center, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Caption
Atlanta Braves on-deck batter Freddie Freeman (5) greets teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) after Acuña Jr. hit a solo home run during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. Mets catcher James McCann, center, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) celebrates with left fielder Guillermo Heredia, center, and center fielder Ender Inciarte after their victory over the New York Mets in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Caption
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) celebrates with left fielder Guillermo Heredia, center, and center fielder Ender Inciarte after their victory over the New York Mets in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, June 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

