ajc logo
X

Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with mid-back tightness

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures as he scores on his home run in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Caption
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures as he scores on his home run in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch with mid-back tightness from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was a late scratch with mid-back tightness from the Atlanta Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

Acuña leads the NL in runs, ranks second in stolen bases and third in homers. He was taken out of the lineup less than 20 minutes before the first pitch.

Ehire Adrianza was batting leadoff and playing right field in Acuña’s spot.

Acuña showed no signs of an injury in Wednesday’s 20-2 win over the Mets as he hit a 447-foot homer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
5
Georgia jobless claims hold steady as pandemic recovery continues
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top