Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

He was checked by pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and an athletic trainer. Walker threw a warmup pitch and remained in the game, but allowed an RBI double to Olson and hit Austin Riley with a pitch before Rosario sent a 1-2 splitter into the right-field seats for his third homer this season.

Alonso tried to get the Mets right back in it in the bottom half, but Acuña leaped above the right-field wall to make a terrific catch. He pounded his chest, and Braves starter Ian Anderson raised his arm in celebration.

Harris led off the second with his 10th home run and Walker permitted four straight hits before he was pulled. He was charged with eight runs and seven hits as his ERA rose from 2.79 to 3.45.

New York cut it to 8-5 and chased Anderson in a four-run fifth that included a two-run double by pinch-hitter Darin Ruf in his first Mets plate appearance after being acquired from San Francisco at Tuesday's trade deadline. Pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single.

Anderson was removed one out short of qualifying for a win. A.J. Minter (5-3) struck out three in 1 1/3 perfect innings, and Raisel Iglesias whiffed two in a scoreless eighth after giving up a leadoff double.

It was Iglesias' debut with the Braves after he was obtained from the Angels just before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Jeff McNeil homered off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth and had two RBIs for the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Darren O'Day (strained left calf) was set to begin a rehab assignment at High A Rome. O’Day has been sidelined since July 12. ... RHP Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) will pitch again Sunday for Triple-A Gwinnett. Yates threw in back-to-back games for Gwinnett on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in August 2020.

HARDLY KNEW YA

The Mets said INF Kramer Robertson was claimed off waivers by St. Louis.

UP NEXT

The teams play a day-night doubleheader Saturday, though neither had announced the order of their starting pitchers.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA) makes his Atlanta debut in one game, and LHP Max Fried (10-3, 2.58) will start the other. Odorizzi was acquired from Houston for reliever Will Smith at Tuesday's trade deadline.

RHP Max Scherzer (7-2, 2.13) and LHP David Peterson (5-2, 3.54) are scheduled to pitch for New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

