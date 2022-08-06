ajc logo
X

Acuna leads Braves against the Mets after 4-hit performance

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets after Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits against the Mets on Friday

Atlanta Braves (64-43, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits on Friday in a 9-6 win over the Mets.

New York has gone 32-18 in home games and 67-39 overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 111 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Atlanta has a 27-21 record on the road and a 64-43 record overall. The Braves have hit 165 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 12-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 56 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .311 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-10317h ago
Tyler Perry paid Cicely Tyson $1 million for one day of work in 2007 to honor her
11h ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
9h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice
4h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s first preseason practice
4h ago
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes
2h ago
The Latest
Howard and the Dream visit the Lynx
1h ago
Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
20h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top