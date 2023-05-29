X

Acuna leads Braves against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves take on the Oakland Athletics after Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits on Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Phillies

Atlanta Braves (32-21, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Michael Soroka (0-0); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -247, Athletics +203; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits on Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Oakland is 5-23 at home and 10-45 overall. The Athletics have an 8-39 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Atlanta has gone 17-7 in road games and 32-21 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-23 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Acuna has a .333 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 0-10, .179 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.20 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Police investigating antisemitic flyers left on Roswell driveways11h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Heartbroken’: Teen dead, another injured in shooting outside Atlanta high school
11h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmakers give debt ceiling deal cautious reception
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
21h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
21h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Driver killed after crashing into MARTA support pillar in SW Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest
Chicago faces Atlanta after Mabrey's 23-point performance
1h ago
Olson blasts 2 HRs, Acuña has 4 hits as Strider, Braves overpower Phillies 11-4
5h ago
Fever end record 20-game losing streak with 90-87 win over Atlanta
10h ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top