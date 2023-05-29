Acuna leads Braves against the Athletics after 4-hit performance

Atlanta Braves (32-21, first in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-45, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Michael Soroka (0-0); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -247, Athletics +203; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits on Sunday in an 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Oakland is 5-23 at home and 10-45 overall. The Athletics have an 8-39 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Atlanta has gone 17-7 in road games and 32-21 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 32 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-23 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Acuna has a .333 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Austin Riley is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 0-10, .179 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Braves: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.20 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (illness), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.