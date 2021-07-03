Acuña hit by 1st pitch of game; López, Mattingly tossed

The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.

After he was hit by the Marlins for the fifth time in his career, Acuña stood at the plate and took his time walking to first. Braves manager Brian Snitker immediately came out of the dugout to protest and gestured that López should be ejected for intentionally hitting his slugger.