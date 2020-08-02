Acuña breaks out with first HR, 2 RBI as Braves top Mets 7-1

Making his first start since April 20, 2019, Braves right-hander Touki Toussaint allowed no runs on three hits and three walks in four innings.

Toussaint moved into the rotation spot left vacant when Mike Foltynewicz was designated for assignment on Tuesday and sent outright to the team's alternate training site on Thursday.

Toussaint may have earned another start. He was forced to pitch out of trouble in the third, when he walked two batters. He again escaped a jam in the fourth, when he gave up singles to Michael Conforto and Robinson Canó before loading the bases with a walk to Dominic Smith.

Toussaint struck out Wilson Ramos before ending the fourth on Amed Rosario's groundout to third base.

Josh Tomlin (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

The Mets finally scored in the fifth off Luke Jackson. Canó's bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field drove in Brandon Nimmo, who walked.

Kilome was recalled on Friday, when catcher Rene Rivera was placed on the injured list.

Wacha allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings.

ROSTER MOVE

Manager Brian Snitker said RHP Jhoulys Chacin was designated for assignment before the game because the team needed a fresh arm in the bullpen. The Braves selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin. Chacin, who signed a one-year deal on July 21, allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings on Friday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Rivera suffered a hyper-extended left elbow on a swing in Wednesday's game against Boston. The Mets still have two healthy catchers, Wilson Ramos and Tomas Nido.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (stiffness in his right wrist) returned to the lineup. He appeared to aggravate the sore wrist after being used off the bench on Friday night. Instead, manager Brian Snitker said Albies gave the team a scare when he lost his breath momentarily when he hit the ground on a play at second base.

UP NEXT

After earning a win in his major league debut on Friday at Boston, LHP David Peterson will face the Braves in his first National League start on Saturday. Peterson allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in the 8-3 win over the Red Sox. RHP Kyle Wright will start for the Braves.

