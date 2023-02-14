X
Dark Mode Toggle

Actors strike at California medieval-themed dinner theater

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 6 hours ago
From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle

BUENA PARK, Calif. (AP) — From queens to knights, actors at a Southern California medieval-themed dinner theater have left the castle.

The Orange County Register reports Tuesday about 50 performers and stable hands have gone on strike at Medieval Times about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles in Buena Park, California.

The dinner theater — where audience members feast on chicken with their hands while watching jousts in a ring — has been flying in actors from its other locations to cover staffing gaps, said Erin Zapcic, who plays a queen at the theater and is among those walking off the job since Saturday.

The actors, who are part of the American Guild of Variety Artists, said the company has blocked efforts to raise wages and improve safety. Julia McCurdie, who also plays a queen, said actors have been injured on the job.

“I’ve seen a lot of knights get carried away in an ambulance,” McCurdie said. “These people could go work at In-N-Out and make $25 without hurting their bodies.”

Daniel J. Sobol, the company's lawyer, told the newspaper there were only two meetings with the union before its members went on strike and that the show will go on.

“We have a team of original Medieval Times knights and squires in place, and we look forward to hosting our guests at our already scheduled performances,” Sobol said in a statement.

Medieval Times operates 10 dinner theaters in locations including Atlanta, Chicago and Toronto.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ACC officiaiting among Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner’s frustrations10h ago

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Derek Carr could change balance of power in NFC South
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Catcher Sean Murphy begins to familiarize himself with Braves pitchers
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen fatally shot near his Gwinnett County home
3h ago
The Latest
Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63
2h ago
Bronny James among USA Basketball picks for Nike Hoop Summit
7h ago
Warrants: Georgia ex-officer dumped naked body of teen girl
9h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top