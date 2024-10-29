Georgia News
Active shooter at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots fired

Police say a man fired at least 15 gunshots at a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta during a standoff and has been taken into custody
A suspect is taken into custody with visible injuries on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel where gunshots were re[ported earlier in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A suspect is taken into custody with visible injuries on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel where gunshots were re[ported earlier in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (AP)
ATLANTA (AP) — A man armed with several different weapons fired at least 15 gunshots through the walls and door and off the balcony of his apartment at a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta during a standoff Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody, police said.

The 70-year-old suspect used a handgun, shotgun and rifle to fire shots during the altercation, Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference. Two police officers shot back during the exchange. One officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities didn't know whether either were shot, Schierbaum said.

Police officers responded to a call around 10 a.m. about a mental health emergency in the residential area of the hotel in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, Schierbaum said. Officers were told that the suspect had been involved in an altercation with a hotel employee, he said.

After police attempted to get the suspect to come to the door of his room and peacefully surrender, he started firing, Schierbaum said. The suspect also had multiple knives and threw at least one weapon off the balcony.

The suspect eventually raised his hands, and a SWAT team went to his door and took him into custody, Schierbaum said.

Police had set up a perimeter around the hotel and ordered a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents. They later lifted the advisory but asked people to avoid the area.

Authorities are investigating the altercation as an aggravated assault, Schierbaum said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officers' use of force, he said.

Nearby streets in the area will remain closed as authorities investigate, police said.

Members of the Atlanta Police Department and SWAT team stand on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, where a suspect fired shots inside the hotel Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

After an hours-long standoff, a suspect is taken into custody with visible injuries on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

After an hours-long standoff, a suspect is taken into custody with visible injuries on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel after gunshots were reported in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Members of the Atlanta Police Department and SWAT team stood on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta, where a suspect fired shots inside the hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Police officers and representatives from other agencies cleared the scene on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, after a suspect was taken into custody following gunshots reported. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Police were present outside the Four Seasons Hotel after gunshots were reported on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, where a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A SWAT team member adjusts his weapon on 14th Street outside the Four Seasons Hotel in the Midtown neighborhood of Atlanta, where a suspect fired shots inside the hotel Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

