Active shooter at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots fired

ATLANTA (AP) — A man armed with several different weapons fired at least 15 gunshots through the walls and door and off the balcony of his apartment at a Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta during a standoff Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody, police said.

The 70-year-old suspect used a handgun, shotgun and rifle to fire shots during the altercation, Atlanta Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said at a press conference. Two police officers shot back during the exchange. One officer and the suspect were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities didn't know whether either were shot, Schierbaum said.

Police officers responded to a call around 10 a.m. about a mental health emergency in the residential area of the hotel in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, Schierbaum said. Officers were told that the suspect had been involved in an altercation with a hotel employee, he said.