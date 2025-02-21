Acosta and Ferreira are among the MLS players to watch, along with Messi, of course

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

The reigning MLS MVP played a part in 36 goals — scoring 20, assisting on 16 others — while missing 15 games because of injury or national team duty. He led Inter Miami to the Supporters Shield and best regular season record in MLS history. Oh, and he's a World Cup winner with Argentina and has won both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best honor eight times. Enough said.

Christian Benteke, D.C. United

A Belgium international, Benteke had 23 goals last season, outscoring Messi, Luis Suarez and LAFC's Dénis Bouanga, who all had 20. Benteke signed with D.C. United in the summer of 2022 after stints with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. A two-time MLS All-Star, he's scored 38 goals in his time with D.C. United.

Evander, FC Cincinnati

The Brazilian forward was acquired by Cincinnati for $12 million in a cash-for-player deal with the Timbers. Evander had been unhappy in Portland and made it clear with social media posts. He scored 15 goals last season and tied for the league lead with 19 assists. He was a finalist for MLS MVP and was named to the league's Best XI team.

Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia Union

Just 15, Sullivan is perhaps one of the hottest prospects in MLS. He signed a homegrown contract with the Union last year that stipulates a transfer to Manchester City when he turns 18. Sullivan played in three matches with Philadelphia's first team last year. He broke Freddy Adu's record as the youngest player to appear in an MLS match by 13 days.

Josef Martinez, San Jose Earthquakes

The 31-year-old Venezuelan has landed in San Jose, which is playing this season under coach Bruce Arena. Martinez came to the Quakes as a free agent after spending last season with Toronto FC, where he finished with 13 goals. San Jose hopes Martinez can recapture some of his magic from 2018, when he was MLS MVP and the Golden Boot winner with league champion Atlanta United.

Jesús Ferreira, Seattle Sounders

Seattle acquired the MLS and U.S. men's national team veteran in a trade with FC Dallas. Signed by Dallas as a homegrown player in 2016, he played played in 163 regular-season MLS games with the team, scoring 53 goals with 34 assists. The 24-year-old was on the squad that played for the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Olivier Giroud, LAFC

The former Chelsea and Arsenal forward still has not scored in a regular-season match since joining LAFC last July from AC Milan. Over the course of the 38-year-old's pro career, he has scored 285 goals in 716 matches. He' s got a record 57 goals for the French national team and was on the squad that won the World Cup in 2018. At his age and with his experience, he provides LAFC with veteran leadership.

Luis Suarez, Inter Miami

Suarez joined Messi, his former teammate at Barcelona, last season and scored 20 goals. He was a finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year. He's also 38, but has a bond with Messi from their days together in Spain. He's also made 143 appearances for Uruguay's national team, with 69 goals.

Luciano Acosta, FC Dallas

Dallas paid about $5 million to FC Cincinnati for Acosta in a cash-for-player swap. Acosta, the 2023 MLS MVP, was Cincinnati's franchise leader with 54 goals and 72 assists after joining the club in 2021. Acosta was a key to Cincinnati's turnaround after the club finished last its first three seasons.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, San Diego FC

The marquee player on Major League Soccer's 30th team, Lozano was San Diego's first designated player signing last June. A 28-year-old native of Mexico City, Lozano has also played for Pachuca in Liga MX and Italian club Napoli. He also has 18 goals in 70 appearances with the Mexican national team and played at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

